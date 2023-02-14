Saddiq Bey with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets

Even on a Nets team without stars, Simmons has been relegated to the bench.
Will the Warriors be able to turn their season around after the NBA All-Star break?
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes led his side to glory against the Philadelphia Eagles
Derek Carr is on the open market after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL franchises make sense for the 31-year-old QB?
Ohio State was scheduled to travel to Washington in 2024 before hosting the return game in 2025.
After Trice died, a letter he wrote, segregated in a hotel room the night before the fatal game, was found. "The honor of my race (is) at stake."
James Wiseman addressed the media on Tuesday, five days after being traded. The Detroit Pistons will give him the chance he hasn't had yet.
This was a great example of how well quarterback Patrick Mahomes and center Creed Humphrey work together for the Chiefs.
Suns coach Monty Williams, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton talk about fan reaction to Kevin Durant at Tuesday's game at Footprint Center in Phoenix.
The 2023 NFL head coaching cycle is over. Let's look at which teams might have a head coaching vacancy to fill this time next year.
One of the biggest decisions that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni faced in Super Bowl LVII came on a fourth-and-six from the Chiefs’ 15-yard-line with the Eagles up 24-21 late in the third quarter. Sirianni had gone for it on a fourth down in field goal range a few plays earlier and he did it [more]
Ohio State seems to be getting more than just a quarterback in Lincoln Kienholz.
The two golfers have forged a close friendship
NFL.com released a new mock draft, and it has Ryan Poles working the phones like crazy with three first-round trades.
Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points, Norman Powell added 24, and the Clippers rallied past the Golden State Warriors 134-124 on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena.
Jalen Hurts is about to get paid - like, PAID - and he's going to be worth it, but it'll present the Eagles with a new set of problems. By Adam Hermann
Booker Pickett, who is 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, is one of the most highly coveted defensive end prospects in the class of 2024. Florida State is on that list as well as Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, South Carolina and USC.
Here's what Michael Chandler thinks of every ranked fighter in the UFC's lightweight division.
Paris-Saint Germain’s key forwards Lionel Messi and Neymar have been linked with moves away from the Parc des Princes, according to fresh reports
The Aggies' season is over after a player alleged three teammates sexually assaulted him.