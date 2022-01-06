Saddiq Bey with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

Axios

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's entertainment company, Westbrook Inc., has sold a minority stake to a new media company backed by Blackstone and led by former Disney executives Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer, a source close to the deal confirmed to Axios. Why it matters: Celebrity and athlete production studios are becoming a hot target for acquisitions, as streamers look to bolster their content offerings.