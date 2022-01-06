Saddiq Bey with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/05/2022
The Eagles elevated rookie linebacker JaCoby Stevens from their practice squad ahead of Saturday's game against the Cowboys. By Reuben Frank
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s entertainment company, Westbrook Inc., has sold a minority stake to a new media company backed by Blackstone and led by former Disney executives Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer, a source close to the deal confirmed to Axios. Why it matters: Celebrity and athlete production studios are becoming a hot target for acquisitions, as streamers look to bolster their content offerings. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscri
The Patriots receivers coach Mick Lombardi had a huge reaction.
Down as many as 11 points in the third quarter, Joel Embiid and the Sixers came back for a 116-106 win Wednesday night at Amway Center. By Noah Levick
Micah Potter (Detroit Pistons) with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/05/2022
Windhorst says the Lakers are looking to trade DeAndre Jordan and Kent Bazemore Source: Twitter What's the buzz on Twitter? CBS NBA @ CBSSportsNBA Lakers trade rumors: DeAndre Jordan, Kent Bazemore available as L.A. looks to clear roster spots ...
Kelly Oubre had a career night in the Hornets' win Wednesday night, and almost tied Klay Thompson's record for 3-pointers in a quarter.
As the calendar turns to 2022, it sounds like some front offices around the league are softening their hard lines on Ben Simmons trade demands. By Adam Hermann
Multiple errors and a bizarre ending haunted the Kings Tuesday night in their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Nets snapped a three-game losing streak, erasing a 19-point deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers 129-121 on Wednesday night.
Novak Djokovic is set to leave Australia on Thursday after he was dramatically denied entry to the country, a move which has dashed his hopes of defending the Australian Open title this month.
The Sacramento Kings have a definite interest in acquiring Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons.
Jusuf Nurkic and Tyler Herro got into a physical altercation during Wednesday's Miami Heat-Portland Trail Blazers game.
"I get asked by women every day whether it's normal, and I want people to see: It never ends and it has absolutely nothing to do with you," Kimes wrote.
DeMarcus Cousins signed for the veteran minimum but his contract would become guaranteed Friday, pushing the Bucks deeper into the luxury tax.
The Philadelphia 76ers react to the Joel Embiid-Andre Drummond lineups in a win over the Orlando Magic.
As of early Wednesday afternoon, Antonio Brown is still a member of the Buccaneers. He was not at the day’s practice and, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, head coach Bruce Arians called Brown’s roster status a “management decision” — meaning Tampa Bay is figuring out the proper transaction to use to dismiss the receiver. Brown [more]
Yikes! This isn't an opinion we were expecting.
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to bring back Stanley Johnson for another 10-day stint.
It took just two games for Bismack Biyombo to become a fan favorite for the Phoenix Suns.