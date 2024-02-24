Saddiq Bey drills the trey

Teams will have $30 million more to spend in 2024.
If hammering out a trade isn't working out in your fantasy league, try picking up one of these free agents to bolster your roster.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
How's your team feeling heading into the start of the 2024 season? Find out right here.
Here's a look at what's ahead this offseason for the Cardinals, who found wins scarce but promise plentiful in 2023.
The Falcons have plenty of offensive talent, but it might not matter if they don't find a quarterback.
The Saints are a middle-of-the-pack team struggling with the same cap issues.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Broncos' offseason, including solving the Russell Wilson issue and beginning what looks like a massive teardown under Sean Payton.
Will Kirk Cousins play again for the Vikings?
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Giants' offseason, including a decision on Saquon Barkley, a major overhaul of the offensive line, and a lot of pressure on Brian Daboll entering Year 3.
The Bills will once again face a salary cap crunch, which will make for a challenging offseason.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein to discuss the latest news around the league as the NFL world prepares for the NFL Combine before diving into their favorite landing spots for the top 2024 free agents. Fitz and Jori start off with Justin Fields' comments on a podcast about why he unfollowed the Chicago Bears on social media, and the duo discuss whether his explanation is valid or if he was intentionally sending a message. Next, the two hosts prep for the NFL Combine next week by going back and forth on the news that Athletes First will have its clients abstain from cognitive testing and how NFL evaluators might be putting too much stock in what happens in Indianapolis instead of the years of football experience the prospects have put on tape. Later, Fitz and Jori run down the list of the top available free agents in 2024 and give their ideal landing spots for Kirk Cousins, Chris Jones, L'Jarius Sneed, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Tee Higgins, Brian Burns, Christian Wilkins, Antoine Winfield Jr, Tyron Smith and soon-to-be free agent Russell Wilson.
The Bears face one of the offseason's most compelling decisions in whether or not to keep riding with Justin Fields.
Coming off a dominant regular season and a disappointing loss in the AFC title game, the Ravens will do their best to run it back with a loaded roster. But there will be some tough decision ahead on the defensive side.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Patriots' offseason, with all eyes on the QB position and how Jerod Mayo fills out the roster in his first year replacing Bill Belichick.
Here's a look at what's ahead this offseason for the Seahawks, who changed head coaches from Pete Carroll to Mike Macdonald — and the big changes might not be done there.
The Raiders have a new head coach, GM and cap space to work with. There's hope on the horizon in Las Vegas.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Texans' offseason, including a couple big free agent questions on defense and at running back.
The Jets will have some serious urgency in building a more effective offense around 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers.
Here's what's ahead this offseason for the Bucs, who won the NFC South and a playoff game last season, but with a quarterback and star wide receiver who are both free agents.