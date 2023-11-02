‘It’s a sad day’: Kansas basketball coach Bill Self reacts to the death of Bob Knight

LAWRENCE — Prior to the start of Kansas basketball’s exhibition game Wednesday against Fort Hays State, the Jayhawks held a moment of silence inside Allen Fieldhouse for Bob Knight.

Knight, the former college basketball coach, died recently at 83 years old. He had a Hall of Fame career that saw him serve as the head coach at Army, Indiana and Texas Tech. With the Hoosiers, he won three national championships.

“It’s a sad day,” Kansas coach Bill Self said after the exhibition game. “He had been sick for a while, and he gave an awful lot to the game, an awful lot to a lot of people, and in only the way that he could do it. And I think most people respected it. A lot of people definitely picked holes at it — which, that’s OK because he’s a controversial figure. But nobody could ever doubt or deny the good he did for a lot of people.”

Self highlighted the graduation rate Knight’s players had. He praised what Knight did for Landon Turner, who played for Knight at Indiana before a car accident left him paralyzed. Self noted that Knight, an icon and as big of a figure their sport has known, will be missed.

