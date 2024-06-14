'Sad day' as 2025 RideLondon Classique cancelled

Dutch rider Lorena Wiebes won the 2024 RideLondon Classique in May after winning each of the three stages [Getty Images]

Next year's RideLondon Classique has been cancelled after cycling's world governing body moved its place on the women's World Tour calendar to a date when London cannot host it.

Next year's race was scheduled to take place from 23-25 May, but was pushed back a week to 30 May to 1 June.

Race organisers say they had "no consultation or prior warning" from governing body the UCI and had no option but to cancel the event.

Hugh Brasher, event director of RideLondon and CEO of organisers London Marathon Events (LME), said it was a "sad day for professional women’s cycling".

He said LME was "surprised" to be told by the UCI in March that the race had been moved despite previously being informed that there would be no changes to the calendar until 2026.

"Major events in London, one of the world’s biggest capital cities, are planned many years ahead and it is impossible for the RideLondon Classique to take place in central London on the new dates proposed unilaterally by the UCI," said Brasher.

"Alternative dates at this late stage are impossible."

He said the UCI will not allow two women’s World Tour events to take place on the same weekend.