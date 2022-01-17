Sad Cowboys fan goes viral in NFC Wild Card Game against 49ers

Sad Cowboys fan goes viral, becomes meme in game vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Most Cowboys fans were likely feeling the same way watching Sunday's NFC Wild Card Game against the 49ers.

One Cowboys fan at AT&T Stadium went viral for her priceless reaction to Dallas' struggles against San Francisco.

When Deebo Samuel has more rushing yards than both of your RBs combined: pic.twitter.com/W9xSGQAE8S — FanDuel (@FanDuel) January 16, 2022

As the internet does so well, the priceless moment spread quickly and it appeared that she found out.

When you find out you became a meme... pic.twitter.com/d7puNzPv4o — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2022

The 49ers held the Cowboys to just seven points through the first three quarters of the game before quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense bounced back in the fourth quarter.

If the Cowboys come from behind to win on Sunday, that fan will likely have a very different reaction after the game.