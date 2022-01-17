Sad Cowboys fan goes viral in NFC Wild Card Game against 49ers

Taylor Wirth
·1 min read
Sad Cowboys fan goes viral, becomes meme in game vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Most Cowboys fans were likely feeling the same way watching Sunday's NFC Wild Card Game against the 49ers. 

One Cowboys fan at AT&T Stadium went viral for her priceless reaction to Dallas' struggles against San Francisco. 

As the internet does so well, the priceless moment spread quickly and it appeared that she found out. 

The 49ers held the Cowboys to just seven points through the first three quarters of the game before quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense bounced back in the fourth quarter. 

RELATED: Bosa exits 49ers-Cowboys game after collision with Jones

If the Cowboys come from behind to win on Sunday, that fan will likely have a very different reaction after the game. 

