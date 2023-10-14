Sacred Mysteries: The uneasy status of the People of the Book

The statue of Maimonides in Cordoba: his family chose exile over death - Ken Welsh/Bridgeman

It is wrong to think that the three Abrahamic religions – Judaism, Christianity and Islam – have over the centuries merely bolted on additions to the beliefs of their father Abraham.

True, each of these religions believes in the one God of Abraham. The Koran (29:46) urges this message to be given to the People of the Book: “Our God and your God is one, and to him we submit.” But it is no good plucking out verses, if the whole context is poorly understood. What does it mean, for example, to be among the People of the Book in Muslim eyes?

I was thinking about this when reading a new study, A Short History of Islamic Thought, by Fitzroy Morrissey. He is Fellow in Arabic at Pembroke College, Oxford, and Professor of Islamic Studies. Then the war began last Saturday and reminded me that this is not of only historical interest.

I think there’s a mistaken idea around that, in the founding days of Islam in the early 7th century, the first Muslims knew the contents of the Bible from written copies and believed the contents.

The Koran did call Jews and Christians “People of the Book” (ahl al-kitab) to acknowledge that they, like Islam, followed scriptural religions, but more fundamentally that they had received a form of the same eternal “Book” that had been given to Mohammed.

The Koran indeed says that Jews and Chistians had been chosen, blessed and guided by God. Islam confirms previous scriptures: the Torah (al-Tawrah) of Moses; the Psalms (al-Zabur) of David and the Gospel (al-Injil) of Jesus (5:44). “Nothing is said” to Mohammed “that had not been said to other messengers before” (41:43).

But the Koran insists that Jews and Christians have distorted the true meaning of their scriptures. The words of those scriptures had been tampered with and misinterpreted. Christians are denounced for their belief in God the Trinity, in Jesus as God incarnate and in the Crucifixion and Resurrection of Jesus.

The Islamic belief that Jews and Christians had gone astray in belief was accompanied by practical problems. The Jewish tribe of the Banu Qurayza of Yathrib (an Arabian city later known as Medina) were said to have conspired with the unbelievers in an attempt to undermine the beginnings of an Islamic polity.

The famous Verse of the Sword (9:5) instructs believers to “kill the polytheists wherever you find them”. In the same sura or chapter (9:29), there is an exhortation to undertake a struggle (jihad), against “those of the People of the Book who do not believe in God and the Last Day [of Judgment] who do not forbid what God and his messenger have forbidden” – “until they pay the tribute [jizya] and agree to submit”.

The poll tax or jizya was central to the dhimmi system under which Jews and Christians living under Muslim rule were accorded protected status as subordinate subjects. The foundations for the dhimmi system were laid by Umar II, caliph 717-20. Scholars codified a Pact of Union under which Christians must not speak improperly of Mohammed, display crosses or build churches, but must wear a special belt.

Protection could be withdrawn, as under the Almohad dynasty. After the Almohads conquered Cordoba in 1148, the family of the celebrated philosopher and physician Maimonides like many others had to choose conversion, exile or death.

In modern times it has become impossible for Jews to live in Muslim countries, but it is wrong to see the past as a paradise of peaceful coexistence.