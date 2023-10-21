Sacred Mysteries: How M R James, the ghost-story master, made me laugh

'Tumid bosh' said MR James, depicted here in a study by Gerald Kelly, 1936 - National Portrait Gallery London

The ghost stories of M R James are so good that I hesitate to read them in a lonely room. But I’ve come across something very amusing that he wrote using his expertise as a Cambridge scholar of apocryphal and spurious writings connected to the Bible.

A book he reviewed in 1900 for the Guardian (not the Manchester Guardian, but an Anglican weekly that closed in 1951) contained “from one end to the other, nothing but the most intolerable, ignorant, stupid, tumid bosh”. In saying why, he made me laugh aloud.

The Archko Volume; or, the Archeological Writings of the Sanhedrim and Talmuds of the Jews was published in a new edition in Philadelphia in 1896 and then in London. It purports to be court accounts of the trial of Jesus and allied matters.

These, the title page avers, were “translated by Drs McIntosh and Twyman, of the Antiquarian Lodge, Genoa, Italy. From Manuscripts in Constantinople, and the Records of the Senatorial Docket taken from the Vatican at Rome.”

No record of the learned doctors has been found. But the volume’s editor, the Rev William Dennes Mahan (1824-1906) was a Presbyterian minister of Boonville, Missouri.

By Mahan’s account, in 1856 a man who sheltered with him in a snowstorm told him of a manuscript of the trial of Jesus. “Father Freelinhusen, a monk of great learning at Rome, who is the chief guardian of the Vatican”, offered to send a transcript for 35 darics (a coin of Xenophon’s time), or $62.44 in American money. The results so amazed Mahan that, by his own account, he sailed for Rome in 1883.

M R James lets him condemn himself out of his own mouth. “The Vulgate is an ancient manuscript, taken from the Hebrew, and translated into the Latin in the second century; also one of the Greek and one of the Syriac,” writes Mahan of biblical versions. “In the fourth century, Jerome tells us, there was another translation of the Vulgate, under the instruction of St Augustine, and St Jerome recommends this in the highest terms. About the fifth century there was another translation made, which is called the Codex, in the Latin language. There was one at Alexandria, one in the Vatican, and one at Sinai.”

Such misapprehensions by Mahan make Dan Brown look reliable. Mahan concludes: “If the New Testament records are true, then the historical items contained in this book must be true; and if these items, or items like them, be not true, then the items of the New Testament are not true; that is, no man dare to say these are the identical items, but items like these, and why not these? They came from the right place.” James comments: “One cannot deny a slight obscurity in the expression here; but, as Mr Mahan might say, there are obscurities in many books and why not in this?”

The edition of The Archko Volume that M R James reviewed lacked a section that in 1885 had been detected as copied verbatim from the novel Ben Hur (1880). Its author, Lew Wallace, gave evidence to a church hearing at which Mahan was suspended for a year from his ministry for falsehood and plagiarism. But The Archko Volume was republished omitting the awkward chapter.

Investigation since has found his source for the rest to be a short story of 1837, “Ponce Pilate à Vienne,” by Joseph Méry, translated into English in 1842.

You can find M R James’s review by searching online for A Mare’s Nest from Missouri. The Archko Volume is still in print, linking the modern taste for conspiracy-style inventions with that of the 19th century.