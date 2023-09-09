Sacred Mysteries: A blaring funfair wakes up the dreaming spires

Taylor's Royal Electric Coliseum at St Giles's Fair, 1905, by the Oxford photographer Henry Taunt - Heritage Images / Getty Images

It outdid my expectations – St Giles’s Fair, held in Oxford but unknown to most undergraduates as it is held in the long vacation long before their kindly Mamas drive them back to their studies. I hadn’t been for 40 years.

The fair, not bookish or twee but a proper vulgar thing with dodgems, fills the whole six-lane width of St Giles’s from St Mary Magdalen’s church in the south to St Giles’s itself at the crux of the Woodstock and Banbury roads.

It was fantastically, unnecessarily loud, as fairs always have been, but louder yet with amplification of Notting Hill power. I found it exhilarating for an hour, with the crowds, movement, smells, but most of all the absurdly juxtaposed fairground razzmatazz and would-be medieval dignity.

The Skyflyer whirls shadows ever higher over Balliol - Jill Walker / Alamy

Riders on the Skyflyer whirled on strings 100ft above Balliol. A 70ft beam swung a spinning claw of punters towards St John’s College. Bishop Latimer looked down from the Martyrs’ Memorial to a fish and chip stall next to Price’s Brandy Snaps, as though he couldn’t decide which to take to the stake.

The Eagle and Child pub, where JRR Tolkien and CS Lewis enjoyed many a pint, hid behind the Jungle Rifle range. Hell’s Gate haunted castle obscured the silent Quaker meeting house. Oxford stone was clad in a Potemkin village of sheet steel, diesel and hydraulic pistons.

Exhaust mixed with a haze of cooking oil from burgers and churros. Balloons, £6 each, in the puzzling form of dogs dressed as American policemen, waved in the breeze; polythene bags imprisoning candyfloss flopped from guyropes.

A modest helter-skelter stood next to the church of St Giles as it has for at least a century. On benches in the cool church sat refugees from the violent heat. For hundreds of years, St Giles, Abbot, was invoked as one of the 14 Holy Helpers, along with St Margaret, St George and St Christopher. But apart from the calendar suppling St Giles’s day on September 1, there seems little connection between the church and the fair.

It’s hard to trace the fair before the 17th century, and since then it has been controlled by St John’s College, the landowner of the northern part of the site, and the City. It is for Town not Gown, and draws the villagers of Oxfordshire.

In 1899 the chief constable reckoned it brought in 6,700 people; that year 28 lost children were restored to their relatives. “There was a very large crowd present; the people were, however, very orderly, and everything passed off in a satisfactory manner.”

An Edwardian picture by the Oxford photographer Henry Taunt shows the facade of Taylor’s Royal Electric Coliseum – “Bang up to date” – admission 3d, children 2d. Outside its saloon-bar frontage stood fairground women in huge hats and shorts skirts above the calf.

St Giles's Fair, 1905: men in caps and young girls with thin, pinched, faces - Henry Taunt /Getty Images

Looking towards the camera were men in caps wearing soiled suits with waistcoats, and young girls with the thin, pinched, faces of the poor. At one side sat a stationary engine with a flywheel, transmission belt and immensely tall chimney next to a sign: “Fried fish & chip potatoes”.

The Victorians took lightly things we don’t now. In 1899 magistrates issued a warning that, “assaults by means of scratchback, cracker, whip, or brush ... would render the perpetrators liable to a fine not exceeding £5”.

That did not stop young men and women pouncing to brush each other’s faces with bunches of feathers. The police intervened only if they were too rough. It was licensed misrule, and obviously better than knives or machetes.