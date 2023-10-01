This sacred site holds thousands of ancient rock art images

Southern Alberta is home to a large collection of rock art on the Great Plains.

Thousands of petroglyphs and hundreds of pictographs have been identified on more than 150 sites across the region.

One of the sites is Writing-on-Stone Provincial Park/Áísínai'pi, which sits on the northern edge of the Great Plains in Alberta where harsh weather is making irreversible changes.

Watch the video preceding the article to learn more about these historical artifacts.