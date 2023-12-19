Sacred Heart remains unbeaten by holding off East Grand Forks 63-58

Dec. 18—EAST GRAND FORKS — In front of a packed gym, the East Grand Forks Sacred Heart boys basketball team trailed by 12 to East Grand Forks halfway through the first half.

Eagles coach Destry Sterkel had a simple message for his team: "On the defensive end, we got to rebound. We can't give them second-chance points. And on the offensive end, we can't turn the ball over."

"That's exactly what we did to start the game, and they took advantage of it," he said. "I just told them there's two ways this game can go. Keep doing that, and it's going to be an early night. Or you guys can stick to what our game plan is and chip away, and they responded."

After calling a timeout, the Eagles turned the game around, cutting East Grand Forks' lead to two at 27-25 with six and a half minutes left.

The Green Wave held onto a three-point lead at halftime — a lead that didn't last long into the second half. The Eagles led by double digits in the second en route to a 63-58 win.

"I thought we moved the ball well," Josiah Sundby said. "We started out real slow. But with our defense came the offense, and we just rolled with that. That's what got us over the top in the second half."

Sacred Heart was led by Sundby with 20 points, 17 coming in the first half. Parker Erickson added 15, Issac Ortiz had seven and Mike Gapp ended with six points.

"It was a collective effort on the offensive end," Sterkel said. "I thought Greg (Downs) still battled and gave us advantages with his size and height, and I think he took advantage of some spots. We worked well together. We got in our flow. Isaac Sundby came off the bench. He had a hurt wrist last week. Played great to bounce back for us. It was really a team effort. (Josiah) and Parker were kind of the horses tonight, and they made some big plays."

Sacred Heart remains undefeated this season.

Austin Rusling had 12 points for East Grand Forks, and sophomore Carson McDonald added 15, with all of his points coming on 3-pointers.

Sacred Heart found themselves in foul trouble early in the game, but Sterkel told his players to stick with the defensive plan. That led to the Eagles giving up just 19 points in the second half.

"We said to just stay physical," he said. "We got some whistles to jump out early in the second half. We didn't convert nearly as much, but we did a good job overall. It was really just being sound and play your fundamentals. The rest usually takes care of itself."

The small gym at Sacred Heart was packed and loud long before the varsity game started, making the crosstown rivalry game that much more fun for players.

"We're all more in it, and it just makes the game a lot more fun," Sundby said, "especially when it's a close game like that."

Sterkel called the game "one of the best nights" of every season, especially when the Eagles play at home.

"It's loud. You're trying to call sets, but they can't really hear you," he said. "So at some point, you kind of just have to sit back and let the players do it, and almost become a fan."