Sacred Heart rallies past Lyle/Pacelli to eliminate Athletics from title contention in state 1A baseball

Jun. 13—ST. CLOUD — Pitching has been the strength of the Lyle/Austin Pacelli baseball team all season. But in their biggest game this spring, the Athletics came up short on the mound Thursday.

No. 3 seed Lyle/Pacelli saw its championship hopes dashed in the Class 1A state quarterfinals as unseeded Sacred Heart rallied for five runs in the top of the sixth inning to post a 7-4 victory.

L/P had reached the championship game a year ago before falling to Fosston, the Section 8 champion, in the title game. Sacred Heart (20-3), this year's Section 8 champion, was able to overcome a 4-1 deficit in St. Cloud on Thursday as the Eagles collected 11 hits and took advantage of eight walks.

"I didn't have my best stuff today," L/P junior Hunter VaDeer said. "I was throwing hard but I couldn't consistently be in the zone. I couldn't get the batters out that we needed to."

VaDeer, who has committed to play college ball at Division I Creighton University, recorded 15 outs in the game and 13 were by strikeout. But the right-hander issued six walks and when Scared Heart loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the six, down 4-2, VaDeer reached his pitch limit of 115 and had to come out.

"Running out of pitch count in five innings is not something we were banking on," L/P coach Brock Meyer said. "But you have to give them credit. They put the ball in play a few times and got some bleeders. They played well."

L/P entered the game with a 1.18 team ERA. When VaDeer departed, No. 2 pitcher Isaac Nelsen entered. The senior walked in a run and then Sacred Heart had a pair of bloop two-run hits to take a 7-4 lead.

"These playoff games have all been so close," Meyer said. "At some point you knew they were going to make a run. We had the lead, we just couldn't hold it."

L/P got one run back in the bottom of the seventh and had runners on second and third with two outs before Parker Erickson got the final out to send Sacred Heart to the semifinals. The loss drops the Athletics into the consolation bracket.

"We were in the right spot in the seventh inning, we just couldn't come through," Meyer said.

VaDeer and Nelsen had won in the state quarterfinals and semifinals a year ago to help the Athletics reach the state title game.

VaDeer entered the state tournament with a 9-0 record, two saves, a 1.15 ERA and a whopping 115 strikeouts in just 54 2/3 innings. Nelsen was 7-0 with three saves and a 0.57 ERA.

"Getting all the way back here (to state) and wanting to do it this year was what we wanted to do, so losing really sucks," VaDeer said. "Everybody's goal is to go all the way, but it's disappointing not to get it done."

L/P (22-3) looked to be in charge by scoring three times to take a 4-1 lead over Sacred Heart in the fourth inning. After VaDeer and and senior Dane Schara singled in the inning, L/P's first two hits of the game, the bottom of the order came up big. Isaac Small, the No. 7 hitter, snapped a 1-1 tie with an RBI single with two outs. A second run scored on a wild pitch and then eighth-grader Dawson Jenkins singled home the third run of the inning.

But the lead wasn't enough as the Eagles scored once in the fifth and then rallied with their big sixth inning.

It wasn't an ending that Lyle/Pacelli expected, especially after coming so close to a state title a year ago.

"It was definitely a roller coaster," VaDeer said. "Being up 4-2, thinking that we just have to shut them down to win. And they take the lead and we can't produce runs at the end there."

The last two seasons have been the first state appearances for Lyle/Pacelli since the two schools started to coop in sports in the late 1990s.

"We've all come a long way and wanted to get the job done, but that's baseball, I guess," VaDeer said.

L/P will now play in the consolation round at 10 a.m. on Friday and if it wins it will play in the fifth-place game later in the day.

"They were definitely disappointed, but we've still got games to play," Meyer said. "We can still end our season on a winning note. We have to keep our heads up and recharge, refocus."

Nelsen will start on the mound for L/P in the consolation semifinals.

Scared Heart 7, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 5

Scared Heartr#001#015#0#—#7#11#0

Lyle/Pacelli#100#300#1#—#5#6#2

Scared Heart: Elliott Arntson 2-for-4, 1 R; Jake Satterlund 2-for-4, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 1 R; Ben Wharam 2-for-3, 1 2B, 3 RBI; Isaac Sundby 2-for-4 1 3B. Pitcher: Parker Erickson (WP) 7 IP.

No. 3 Lyle/Pacelli: Issac Small 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Landon Meyer 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Isaac Nelsen 1 RBI; Logyn Brooks 1-for-4; Hunter VaDeer 1-for-3, 1 R; Dawson Jenkins 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 R; Dane Schara 1-for-3, 1 R. Pitchers: Hunter VaDeer (LP) 5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 13 K; Isaac Nelsen 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K; Dane Schara 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

Link to box score