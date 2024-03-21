Sacred Heart guard Reagan Bender commits to Louisville women's basketball team

Four days after making history with Sacred Heart’s basketball team, guard Reagan Bender announced that she is staying in town for college.

Bender committed to Louisville on Wednesday, choosing the Cardinals over Western Kentucky. The 5-foot-10 guard is the sixth commitment for the Cardinals, joining forward Mackenly Randolph, guard Izela Arenas, guard Tajianna Roberts, center Isla Juffermans and forward Anaya Hardy.

Bender scored 18 points to help lift Sacred Heart over McCracken County, 60-49, on Saturday as the Valkyries became the first basketball team in Kentucky — boys or girls — to win four consecutive state championships. She was also named to the all-tournament team and The Courier Journal’s All-Seventh Region girls basketball team.

As a senior, Bender averaged 13.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game as Sacred Heart ended the season with a 31-7 record. For her career, she also averaged 13.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 steals per contest.

