Sacred Heart basketball, ZaKiyah Johnson reach more milestones in LIT championship win

Sacred Heart accomplished another milestone in a possible season of destiny after winning the 2024 Republic Bank Louisville Invitational Tournament, 55-24, over Butler on Saturday night.

The Valkyries flipped a switch in the final 16 minutes after a lethargic first half in which they led at halftime, 20-12.

In the second half, five-star junior ZaKiyah Johnson came out on a mission. She scored 14 points and knocked down a trio of 3-pointers to help open up the game in Sacred Heart’s favor. Johnson’s 3-pointer from the corner gave her 2,000 career points. By the end of the third quarter, the Valkyries led by 23 points after Claire Russell made a layup in the closing minutes.

The only thing that could stop Johnson, who is being recruited by Louisville and other schools, was a cramp. Just a moment before her leg cramped at the free-throw line, she converted a layup with a defender draped all over her. Johnson finished the LIT final with 25 points, four rebounds and three assists.

