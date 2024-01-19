Sacred Heart basketball to face Missouri power with nation-leading 114-game winning streak

Sacred Heart’s Donna Moir coaches her team from the bench against Incarnate Word. Jan. 21, 2023

Nationally ranked girls basketball teams from Missouri and Ohio will join some of Kentucky’s best in this weekend’s Raatz Fence/O’Shea’s Basketball Classic at Mercy Academy.

The two-day event will feature two games on Friday and six on Saturday.

The marquee matchup is set for 2 p.m. Saturday when Sacred Heart will meet St. Louis Incarnate Word. Sacred Heart has won three straight state titles and is ranked No. 1 in the Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll. Incarnate Word has won six straight Missouri Class 6 championships and will bring a nation-best 114-game winning streak to Louisville.

Incarnate Word is led by 6-foot senior Kaylynn Janes, who has signed with Northern Iowa. Junior guard Nevaeh Caffey has multiple NCAA Division I scholarship offers, including from Indiana, Michigan and Oklahoma.

The Red Knights, who are ranked No. 20 nationally in ESPN’s SCNext Top 25, beat Sacred Heart 60-48 in last year’s event. Incarnate Word hasn’t lost since dropping a 46-44 decision to Missouri’s Rock Bridge on Feb. 8, 2020.

Sacred Heart has won 53 straight games against Kentucky competition but is 2-6 against out-of-state opponents this season. That includes two losses to teams in the ESPN Top 25 — No. 6 Bishop McNamara of Maryland and No. 10 Sidwell Friends of Washington, D.C.

One issue for Sacred Heart in those losses has been 3-point shooting. The Valkyries shot 22.6% combined (21 of 93) from 3-point range in the six defeats. In its 11 victories, Sacred Heart has shot 37.9% from 3-point range (66 of 174).

Junior star ZaKiyah Johnson leads Sacred Heart in scoring (19.9 ppg), rebounding (7.9 rpg) and assists (3.4 apg).

Sacred Heart is one of seven ranked teams from Kentucky in the field, joining No. 2 George Rogers Clark, No. 3 Cooper, No. 4 Pikeville, No. 6 Owensboro Catholic, No. 7 McCracken County and No. 12 Ryle.

Ohio’s Pickerington Central also is in the field. The Tigers are ranked No. 16 nationally and feature 6-1 senior center Berry Wallace, who has signed with Illinois.

Here’s the schedule:

Friday – Pikeville vs. Bullitt East, 6 p.m.; Christian Academy vs. St. Louis Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday – Christian Academy vs. Pikeville, 11 a.m.; Southwestern vs. Ryle, 12:30 p.m.; Sacred Heart vs. St. Louis Incarnate Word, 2 p.m.; George Rogers Clark vs. Pickerington Central (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.; Cooper vs. McCracken County, 5 p.m.; Mercy vs. Owensboro Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: KHSAA basketball No. 1 Sacred Heart Academy vs St Louis Incarnate Word