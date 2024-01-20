Sacred Heart basketball battles but unable to stop Incarnate Word's epic winning streak

Peyton Hill’s steal and layup with 4.1 seconds left lifted the Incarnate Word girls basketball team to a 52-50 victory over Sacred Heart on Saturday in the Raatz Fence/O’Shea’s Classic at Mercy.

Incarnate Word (16-0) ran its nation-best winning streak to 116 as Hill posted 18 points and 12 rebounds. Nevaeh Caffey led the Red Knights with 21 points.

The go-ahead basket for Incarnate Word pic.twitter.com/Xx94tDgUjB — Jason Frakes (@kyhighs) January 20, 2024

ZaKiyah Johnson posted 25 points to lead Sacred Heart (11-7), ranked No. 1 in the Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll.

The Valkyries played without senior center Angelina Pelayo, who was out of town for her grandmother’s funeral.

Sacred Heart missed Pelayo’s presence in the post and was outrebounded, 33-27. Incarnate Word turned 19 offensive rebounds into 16 second-chance points. Hill had nine offensive boards for the Red Knights.

This story will be updated.

INCARNATE WORD 11 14 14 13 - 52

SACRED HEART 11 10 16 13 - 50

Incarnate Word (16-0) – Neveah Caffey 21, Zoe Best 2, Peyton Olufson 1, Peyton Hill 18, Kaylynn Janes 10.

Sacred Heart (11-7) – Tootie Jordan 3, ZaKiyah Johnson 25, Claire Russell 2, Reagan Bender 10, Caroline Osting 3, Emi-Lee Howe 7.

