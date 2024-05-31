Sacramento streets to close for Kaiser Women’s Fitness Festival

(FOX40.COM) — Drivers who regularly pass through downtown and midtown Sacramento are expected to see an increase in traffic during the first weekend of June as thousands of people are expected to participate in an upcoming festival.

The Kaiser Permanente Women’s Fitness Festival will be held on Sunday, and the event is expected to draw runners and walkers to the State Capitol and the surrounding area as athletes of all ages partake in the 5k and 10k races.

Registration for the event is still open, and those looking to sign up will be asked to pay $67 for their spot in the women’s 5k or 10k, which are 3.1 and 6.2 miles long, respectively. The “Girls 12 and under” 5k will cost $45 for those looking to register within the next few days.

The race will begin around 7:30 a.m. and awards will be given to the runners who finish with the best times across various age groups.

For those who have already signed up, packet pick-up will be held at 2311 J Street from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. On Sunday, which is the day of the race, packet pick-up will begin at 6:15 a.m.

Regarding the road closures, the city of Sacramento said, “Residents and drivers are advised to review the closures and race map (pictured above) and add extra time if they plan on driving in or out of the area during the morning hours [on Sunday].”

Here is a full list of the road closures that will be in effect on Sunday during the Women’s Fitness Festival:

Capitol Mall from 8th to 9th streets (from 5 a.m. to noon)

9th Street from L to N streets

10th Street from L to N streets (from 3 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

N Street from 9th to 15th streets (7:15 to 7:50 a.m., one lane open from 7:50 to 8:40 a.m.)

15th Street from L to N streets (7:15 to 9:30 a.m.)

Capitol Avenue from 15th to 16th streets (from 7:15 to 8:45 a.m.)

16th Street from Capitol Avenue to Q Street (west side from 7:15 to 8:40 a.m.)

P Street from 15th to 16th streets (south side from 7:15 to 9 a.m.)

15th Street from P to Q streets (east side from 7:15 to 9 a.m.)

Q Street from 15th to 19th streets (7:20 to 9 a.m.)

19th Street from P to L streets (7:20 to 9:15 a.m.)

P Street from 17th to 19th streets (7:30 to 9 a.m.)

17th Street from P to O streets (east side from 7:30 to 9 a.m.)

O Street from 17th to 19th streets (7:30 to 9 a.m.)

17th Street from N Street to Capitol Avenue (east side from 7:30 to 9 a.m.)

N Street from 17th to 19th streets (7:30 to 9:10 a.m.)

Capitol Avenue from 17th to 19th streets (south side from 7:30 to 9:15 a.m.)

L Street from 9th to 19th streets (7 to 10 a.m.)

