Sacramento Republic FC remains undefeated one month into USL season

(FOX40.COM) — After their 2-0 road win over the Colorado Springs Switchbacks, Sacramento Republic FC remains undefeated after one month of USL play.

The Indomitable Club opened their season on March 9 with a tie against Orange County and tied Indy Eleven on the road two weeks later; however, a pair of 1-0 wins against Miami FC and Memphis 901 FC in addition to their most recent win against Colorado has Republic FC sitting atop the USL Western Conference rankings with Orange County.

Sacramento Republic FC dominated Saturday’s match from kickoff and never looked back. Sacramento got on the board with an early goal from scoring leader Trevor Amann, who has now scored four goals in five appearances for his new team.

Amann’s goal came in the match’s 5th minute off an assist from Russell Cicerone, who sent a ground cross into the middle of Colorado’s goalie box before Amann faked out a defender and launched the ball into the back of the net off his left foot.

Cicerone, last year’s Sacramento Republic FC scoring leader, added the match’s second and final goal in the 26th minute.

Amann almost extended the team’s lead after getting behind the Colorado defense and getting a one-on-one opportunity with their goalie at the beginning of the second half, however, his shot was just wide of the net.

Republic FC will look to improve on their undefeated season next Saturday at Heart Health Park against FC Tulsa at 7 p.m. The Oklahoma-based USL club recently tied Phoenix Rising 3-3 and sits in the No. 8 spot in the USL’s Western Conference.

