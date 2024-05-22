Will Sacramento Republic FC play at home in next round of US Open Cup?

(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Republic FC will move on to the next round of the U.S. Open Cup after its victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Tuesday, but there is a question of whether the team will be able to play at its home field at Cal Expo while another large event begins preparations at the facility.

There are concerns that Cal Expo, which is owned by the state, cannot accommodate the next U.S. Open Cup match because of preparations for the California State Fair, which runs in July.

In an interview with head coach Mark Briggs following Tuesday’s match, FOX40.com asked about his thoughts on the possibility of Cal Expo denying the club’s use of Heart Health Park in the next round of the U.S. Open Cup.

“If that’s true, that’s the first I’ve heard of it, but that’s an absolute travesty, that’s an absolute joke,” Briggs said. “How can we not play here in our home stadium? How can we not allow our fans, how can we not allow our club to be put on a national platform?”

Republic FC still needs to draw a host game on Wednesday evening to determine where it will play in the next round. If the draw results in the team playing in another city, then the issue is moot.

On Wednesday morning, Cal Expo released a statement on the topic that said the organization will work to have the potential home match at the facility, but stopped short of a guarantee.

“Cal Expo will do everything we can to host a potential US Open Cup game,” Tom Martinez, CEO of Cal Expo, said in a statement. “In fact, we welcome this event and are excited for the Sacramento Republic fans and region to once again experience this caliber of soccer at our venue prior or even during the California State Fair.”

