Sacramento native John Catlin joins Crushers GC at LIV Houston

(KTXL) – An injury has forced LIV Golf’s Crushers GC to turn to a new player for this weekend: John Catlin.

A professional golfer since 2013, Catlin is a native of Sacramento (Jesuit HS alum), who is the current points leader on the Asian Tour. He will join Bryson DeChambeau’s team for LIV Houston.

“Funny enough, I’ve played with John Catlin a little bit growing up in junior golf,” said DeChambeau, the captain of Crushers GC and a Modesto native. “I’ve known him for quite awhile. He’s been playing some amazing golf. I thought he would be a great fit for the Crushers this week.”

LIV Houston is the eighth event on the tour’s schedule this season, and the first-ever LIV tournament to be played in Texas.

