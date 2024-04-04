‘We have always been hungry for more’: Sacramento officials celebrate A’s move to Sutter Health Park

(FOX40.COM) — It’s official. The Athletics will play baseball games for at least three seasons at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento beginning in 2025.

On Thursday, Mayor of Sacramento Darrell Steinberg along with city council members Caity Maple and Eric Guerra spoke about the Sacramento region’s “hunger for more,” the economic impact of the A’s move, and the budding partnership between West Sacramento and Sacramento.

A’s to play in Sacramento for three seasons

“Today is the stuff of dreams,” Steinberg said to begin Thursday’s press conference before thanking Kings and River Cats owner Vivek Ranadivé, the city of West Sacramento, and the A’s organization.

“We will make the A’s and MLB proud,” Steinberg said. “Just as [residents of Sacramento] are loyal to all things Sacramento, I have no doubt that our fans and people will wow them all.”

The mayor continued, “[Sacramento] will no longer be the best-kept secret in California.”

Steinberg also fielded a couple of questions regarding the economic impact that the A’s move to Sacramento could have, and while the mayor said he couldn’t give an exact number due to the transaction being fully private (unlike the transactions that led to the Golden 1 Center getting built), but added with a smile on his face that, “The number isn’t good..it’s great.”

Eric Guerra, who represents District 6 (Campus Commons, Sierra Oaks, Tahoe Park, Little Saigon) in Sacramento’s City Council, said the arrival of the A’s is great for the relationship between West Sacramento and Sacramento.

“They may be two different cities, but we are one people,” Guerra said. “When one succeeds, the other succeeds,” Guerra added that within the next week, he will advocate for the completion of streetcar and bus routes between the two cities to aid those who constantly move back and forth between them.

What does the A’s move to Sacramento mean for fans and Sutter Health Park?

Vice Mayor Caity Maple echoed much of Steinberg’s comments but also said that she hopes the A’s coming to Sutter Health Park will be a welcome sight to the young people of both West Sacramento and Sacramento.

“I’m always thinking of how to appeal to the young people in Sacramento..[so] I’m thrilled to welcome the A’s to our city,” Maple said.

The A’s have played in Oakland since the late 1960s; however, the team is projected to be on its way to Las Vegas in 2028. How the move to West Sacramento will affect the team’s plans to play in Nevada remains unclear.

On Thursday at Sutter Health Park, Ranadivé said, “Today marks the next chapter of professional sports in Sacramento. The passion of our fans is second to none, and this is an incredible opportunity to showcase one of the most dynamic and vibrant markets in the country.”

