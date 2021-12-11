Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (11-14) play against the Charlotte Hornets (13-13) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday December 10, 2021

Sacramento Kings 71, Charlotte Hornets 69 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

We’ve got another good one.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/EdLUlB6MWK – 8:07 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Kings lead the Hornets 71-69 at the half. Alvin Gentry warned them the shorthanded Hornets were pretty good in a win over the Hawks and two close losses to the 76ers. Charlotte is shooting 60.4%. Have to tighten up on defense or this one could get away. – 8:07 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Hornets keeping it close, defense has been just as bad for both teams. First team to force a sequence of defensive stops will likely go on a run. – 8:07 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Take the over on total points scored for every Kings game the rest of the season. – 8:04 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings take a 71-69 lead into the half. Fox and Hield each have 13 points. 9 points for both Bagley and Haliburton. – 8:04 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Halftime: Kings 71, #Hornets 69 – 8:04 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Bagley has 9 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists in the first half. – 8:01 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

What a move by Davion Mitchell 🥶

pic.twitter.com/W5KzQ40NQQ – 8:00 PM

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

What do we have to do to get Kai Jones mins? – 7:57 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Moe Harkless sighting. – 7:48 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Safe to say JT needs to work on that handle, limited confidence dribbling the ball up even when unopposed, not used to seeing that with the modern day Hornets – 7:45 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Good to see Buddy Hield getting to the basket more than he used to because:

1) He’s a great free-throw shooter.

2) He’s proving to be a really crafty and effective finisher.

3) He’s 7 of 46 (.152) from 3-point range over the last six games. – 7:45 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Mitchell triple puts the Kings up 10. – 7:45 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Good things happening with Marvin Bagley in the game again. – 7:43 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Buddy Hield playing well (offensively) so far tonight. – 7:39 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Bagley with the nice little dish to Buddy for an And-1. Buddy is up to 11 points. – 7:38 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Kulboka in over Kai Jones 😬 – 7:37 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

We have an Arnoldas Kulboka sighting to start the second quarter. – 7:37 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Buddy Hield with another 3-ball. 8 makes from deep from Kings. – 7:36 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Count the bucket by Davion Mitchell. Kings trail the Hornets 37-36 after 1Q. Poor start but the bench provided a nice spark at the end of the first period. – 7:36 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of first Q: #Hornets 37, Kings 36 – 7:35 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Davion Mitchell with a nice take to the rim to beat the clock. Kings trail 37-36 after 1Q. Fox leads with 7 points. – 7:34 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Haliburton triple. Kings are 7-for-12 from deep to start the game. – 7:32 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Not sure how the Kings coaches/players can say they are focusing on improving defensively when it’s the same level of bad every game. – 7:32 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Marvin Bagley making an immediate impact. 5 points. Nice corner 3. – 7:31 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916

The Kings have surrendered 24 points in the paint and there are still 2 minutes left in the first quarter. – 7:30 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Buddy Hield triple. He needed that. – 7:30 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Not a good start for the Kings. The Hornets are getting to the rim anytime they want to. Damian Jones might need to play some minutes here. – 7:28 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

JT Thor is an absolute presence defensively, guards don’t want to go at him, forced a TO on the help there. 3 isn’t falling but love that he’s not letting that put him off taking it – 7:27 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Anyone think the Hornets missing 7 players matters? – 7:27 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets lead Kings 32-23 with 2:31 left in the first quarter. Cody Martin with 8 points and 4 rebounds fresh off his appearance on The QC Hornets’ Nest. – 7:27 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Hornets focussing on using Hayward/Miles in mismatches with the Kings small guards, been successful so far – 7:24 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Rod Boone @rodboone

Second player off the bench: James Bouknight. – 7:22 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Barnes with his second triple. The Kings are hitting from deep like they did the last time they played the Hornets. – 7:20 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

First player off the bench tonight: JT Thor. – 7:18 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

15 Hornets points in less than 4 minutes. – 7:15 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Ooooo that Terence Davis behind the back dribble to And-1 was nice! – 7:12 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Terence Davis with a nice finish in transition to start the scoring for Sacramento. And-1. 3-2 Kings. – 7:11 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Miles Bridges on which player he wants to posterize next: “One person I really want to get is Draymond [Green] because he continues to talk stuff to me. Every time he sees me going for a dunk, he tries to foul me.”

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Bouknight vs Davion Mitchell: Summer League Sequel tonight @ 7pm EST – 6:49 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Key point I’m watching for Vernon Carey tonight is how he limits turnovers, that’s been a real issue for him in the G league. As soon as he puts it on the floor help defender swipe and opponents are off and running – 6:48 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets starters:

Cody Martin

Kelly Oubre

Gordon Hayward

Miles Bridges

Vernon Carey Jr. – 6:38 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Today’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️



👑 @De’Aaron Fox

👑 @Tyrese Haliburton

👑 @terencedavisjr

👑 @Harrison Barnes

👑 @Alex Len pic.twitter.com/VGUzVHXzxR – 6:34 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Charlotte Hornets – 12/10:

G – De’Aaron Fox

G – Tyrese Haliburton

G – Terence Davis

F – Harrison Barnes

C – Alex Len – 6:31 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings starters vs. Hornets:

G – De’Aaron Fox

G – Tyrese Haliburton

G – Terence Davis

F – Harrison Barnes

C – Alex Len – 6:31 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

The Kings made 96 3-pointers at home in the month of November 👌

Krishna Narsu @knarsu3

What position are you playing for the Hornets tonight @bbstats? – 6:20 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

👑’s touched down in the Hornet’s Nest. pic.twitter.com/vZftt5DLQJ – 6:19 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Alvin Gentry will go with Alex Len in the starting spot in place of injured center Richaun Holmes tonight in Charlotte – 6:04 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

A 3-game trip begins tonight in the Queen City!

👑 Road Trip Preview presented by @mypmstore pic.twitter.com/3o6PI0vZi4 – 6:00 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Alvin Gentry on Harrison Barnes (30 3PA last 10 games): “When you start the year out as he did, shooting it efficiently as he was, the defense is obviously going to be a little bit closer and rotate a little harder to you, but I still think he’s leaving some out on the floor.” – 5:44 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

According to Alvin Gentry, Alex Len will start at center with Holmes out. – 5:34 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings coach Alvin Gentry says he will start Alex Len in place of Richaun Holmes, who is out with an eye injury. – 5:34 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

James Ham @James_HamNBA

The Sacramento Kings have assigned Jahmi’us Ramsey and Robert Woodard II to the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. – 5:24 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Sacramento Kings have assigned Jahmi’us Ramsey and Robert Woodard II to the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. – 5:23 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Is PJ Washington about to try and play through something he absolutely shouldn’t?

I think so… – 5:10 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs SAC

LaMelo Ball, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee, Terry Rozier, and Ish Smith (Health and Safety Protocols) are out.

PJ Washington (Illness, non-COVID) is doubtful.

Nick Richards ((illness, non-COVID) is out.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/5rexFI2U9O – 5:08 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Nick Richards (illness, non-COVID) has been added to the injury report and is out tonight. #Hornets are beyond thin. – 5:03 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Ep. 15 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Can Kings continue hot streak on the road? With @Sean Cunningham. Make sure to subscribe! kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/ep-15-kings-… – 5:02 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (illness, non-COVID) has been added to the injury report and will be OUT for tonight’s game against Sacramento #AllFly – 5:01 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

James Ham @James_HamNBA

In addition to Richaun Holmes being out, Louis King, Neemias Queta, Jahmi’us Ramsey and Robert Woodard are all in Stockton with the Kings’ G League team. – 1:20 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Ep. 15 of The Kings Beat Podcast is running a little late. @Sean Cunningham is recording from the road where he’s covering Folsom in the state championships. It should be posted in the early afternoon. – 1:12 PM

