Sacramento Kings troll Detroit Pistons with video of Brandon Aiyuk catch

Lmao the @SacramentoKings played this through the Pistons entire lineup introduction. pic.twitter.com/s3OOnX3XX1 — Kyle, a Madson (@KyleAMadson) February 8, 2024

The Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night got in on the Northern California sports love action when they faced the Detroit Pistons at Golden 1 Center.

During the introduction of the Pistons’ starting lineup, the Kings in-game ops team played a highlight on repeat of Brandon Aiyuk’s diving 51-yard catch against the Detroit Lions that turned the tide of the NFC championship game at Levi’s Stadium a couple of weeks ago.

The Pistons fan in attendance was probably furious.

The Kings, who ended a 16-year playoff drought last season and are now the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference vying for another playoff trip this year, are trying to find the same type of sustained success the 49ers have had the last few years.

Meanwhile the Pistons are in the earliest stages of a full rebuild and entered Wednesday night with an NBA-worst 6-43 record.

Perhaps Detroit fans get the last laugh in this one though since the Pistons’ 2004 championship is the most recent among any of the four teams involved in this bit of light trolling.

