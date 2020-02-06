Report: Kings sending Dewayne Dedmon to Hawks for Jabari Parker, Alex Len

After publicly stating he wanted to be traded in December, Dewayne Dedmon is headed back to Atlanta. (David Berding/Getty Images)

The Sacramento Kings have agreed to send Dewayne Dedmon to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Jabari Parker and Alex Len, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sacrameto is trading Dewayne Dedmon to Atlanta for Jabari Parker and Alex Len, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. Atlanta also gets two second round picks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Hawks also received a 2020 and 2021 second round draft pick in the deal.

Dedmon has averaged 5.1 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Kings this season, his seventh in the league. He spent the past two seasons in Atlanta, too, before agreeing to a three-year, $40 million deal with Sacramento this summer.

Dedmon publicly stated that he wanted to be traded in an interview with the Sacramento Bee in December, something the league later fined him $50,000 for. The 30-year-old has averaged less than 16 minutes and played in only 34 games this year. He had averaged 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds in more than 25 minutes per game with the Hawks during the 2018-19 season.

Parker has averaged 15 points and six rebounds per game this season in Atlanta, his sixth in the league. The 24-year-old is in the first year of a two-year, $13 million deal with the Hawks, though has a player option for next season. Len has averaged 8.7 points and 5.8 rebounds with Atlanta this year, his seventh in the league, though he has been sidelined with a right hip injury. He is in the second year of a two-year, $8.5 million deal.

More from Yahoo Sports: