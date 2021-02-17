Luke Walton slams Jonas Valanciunas, 'dangerous play' that broke Chimezie Metu's wrist

Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu will miss the next several weeks after suffering a broken wrist, and coach Luke Walton isn’t happy about it.

Metu suffered the injury in their 124-110 loss to the Grizzlies on Sunday after he threw down a dunk over Memphis center Jonas Valanciunas.

Metu got tangled up with Valanciunas after his dunk while hanging on the rim, and Valanciunas was seen grabbing Metu’s legs and flinging him off his shoulders down onto the court.

Valanciunas wasn't having it after Metu dunked on him. pic.twitter.com/ET2b2JSgPr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 15, 2021

Metu scored four points in eight minutes in the loss. He went through pregame warmups with the Kings before their 136-125 loss to the Nets on Monday, but started experiencing soreness and took an X-ray — which revealed the fracture in his right wrist.

He is expected to meet with a specialist, and will have a better determination of how long he will be sidelined then.

Luke Walton: ‘That was a dangerous play’

Though officials told Walton that “they didn’t think it was excessive,” he wasn’t having it.

Based on what he saw, the play was easily worthy of a flagrant foul.

“That was a dangerous play,” Walton said, via the Sacramento Bee . “He hooked him by the leg and tried to throw him down, so I don’t understand how it’s not, in what today’s NBA is, is not even considered a flagrant foul.

“I don’t see how that’s a basketball play.”

Ja Morant: ‘I don’t blame JV at all’

Predictably, Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant sided with his big man.

Morant thought it was Metu who was being “a little disrespectful” to Valanciunas.

“He went a little overboard,” Morant said, via the Sacramento Bee . “He got the dunk, probably was excited. I felt like he wrapped his legs around [Valanciunas] and that’s a little disrespectful to a man.

Story continues

“I don’t blame JV at all.”

Metu, 23, has averaged 3.4 points and 2.1 rebounds this season, his first with the Kings after spending his first two seasons in the league with the San Antonio Spurs. Sacramento has now lost their last four matchups.

Chimezie Metu got tangled up with Jonas Valanciunas after a dunk on Sunday and thrown to the floor in their loss to the Grizzlies, and Luke Walton isn't happy about it. (AP/Rich Pedroncelli)

More from Yahoo Sports: