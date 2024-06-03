Sacramento Kings’ JaVale McGee to host celebrity charity softball game. Here’s how to get tickets

(FOX40.COM) — A lineup of athletes and celebrities will make their way to Sutter Health Park for a charity softball game hosted by Sacramento Kings center JaVale McGee.

The Juglife Water for Life Charity Softball Game will take place at the West Sacramento ballpark on June 15.

McGee told FOX40.com that some of his celebrity friends, current and past teammates will participate in the game. The 7-foot-tall center and his Kings teammate Kevin Huerter will serve as the team captains.

Kings players Malik Monk and Harrison Barnes are expected to participate in the game along with some Bay Area legends, McGee said.

The game benefits McGee’s foundation Juglife, which aims to promote the importance of drinking water as part of a healthy lifestyle while also providing access to clean drinking water to under resourced communities.

“We teach kids around the world about living a healthy and active lifestyle and staying hydrated drinking water,” McGee told FOX40.com in an interview. “We also go to Uganda every year. We build water wells.”

Tickets for the game start at $27 and are available online on the Juglife Water website. The public can also donate to the foundation online.

Doors open at 3 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.

