Kings' De'Aaron Fox has new hairstyle, same contract extension desire

New hairstyle. Same De'Aaron Fox.

When the new "Brady Bunch" version of media availability started Wednesday afternoon, the Kings point guard looked like a new man. Hiding in the top corner of the video conference call window was Fox without his signature spiked hairstyle.

Sorry folks, the spikes are gone for good.

"That was years of doing that, I'm not doing that again," Fox said.

Not surprisingly, the look was a common topic during the 20-minute session. So much so that the real juice of the conversation was almost missed.

Towards the end of the call, Fox was asked if the season's shutdown as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic had changed his thoughts on his future with the Kings. His answer was music to the ears of both general manager Vlade Divac and Kings fans everywhere.

"It's all the same, it's all the same, I don't think there's much to say about that," Fox said. "I see myself being here. I want to be here. Obviously, you know we want to win and right now, I think last year, we put ourselves in a good position. This year, we're sort of in the same position to still make the playoffs. So that's what we all want and then continue to take the next step forward."

Fox is finishing the third of four years on his rookie-scale contract. Following the season, he'll be eligible for a massive extension that could add as many as five additional years to his remaining season in Sacramento.

The Kings and Fox already have had conversations regarding an extension, according to a league source. There is no word on the specifics, but salary-cap uncertainty due to the pandemic could make things a little crazy.

Sacramento has two "Designated Player" rookie-scale extensions to use. If the Kings choose to extend one to Fox, it would allow them to go beyond the league's rule of a four-year extension and add a fifth year. With a remaining year on his current deal, that would potentially keep Fox in a Kings uniform for another six seasons beyond this one.

The Kings made Fox the face of the franchise after drafting him No. 5 overall, and he is living up to the hype in his third season. The 22-year-old point guard is averaging 20.4 points, 6.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 31.7 minutes per game under coach Luke Walton.

Regardless of his haircut, the Kings would love to keep Fox in the fold as long as possible.

