Sacramento Kings' 2022 NBA draft needs, prospects to target

The Sacramento Kings have the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft on June 23. And this means Kings general manager Monte McNair has a lot of big decisions ahead.

Coming off another season without a postseason appearance, the Kings need some changes. After all, it is not the 16th consecutive season Sacramento hasn’t made it to the playoffs.

The top three picks of the draft, which belong to the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets, are likely to be Duke’s Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren and Auburn’s Jabari Smith. And it’s evident that these three picks would do wonders for the Kings.

The biggest needs for Sacramento this season are size, outside shooting and lock-down defenders. NBC Sports California’s Tom Dierberger says, “They could really use a versatile big man and someone who can space the floor for Domantas Sabonis, who lives in the paint, and De'Aaron Fox, who’s always attacking the basket.

Having the No. 4 overall pick, here are some prospects the Kings could realistically take:

1. Keegan Murray - Iowa

The Iowa forward led the Big Ten in scoring last season with an average of 23.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game while shooting 55.4 percent from the floor and 39.8 percent from downtown.

2. Shaedon Sharpe - Kentucky

The 6-foot-6 guard from Canada is a consensus five-star recruit and the No. 1 player in the 2022 class. Sharpe chose to attend the University of Kentucky but did not play any games his freshman season.

3. Jaden Ivey - Purdue

The 6-foot-4 guard appeared in 36 games and averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists while grabbing 33 steals and blocking 20 shots.

4. A.J. Griffin - Duke

The 6-foot-6 Duke forward hit 44.7 percent of his 3-point attempts as a freshman. He started in 25 of 39 games and averaged 10.4 points on 49.3% from the field and 44.7% from 3-point range to go along with 3.9 rebounds.