Sacramento abuzz over Warriors star Stephen Curry’s surprise showing in Folsom pickup game

Sacramento is buzzing over Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s surprise appearance in a weekend pickup game at a local fitness center.

Curry was in town for his daughter’s youth volleyball tournament when he dropped in on a game at Life Time Fitness in Folsom. He was joined by Kent Bazemore, who played for the Kings and Warriors during his 10-year NBA career.

A video that surfaced on social media showed Curry performing his patented “night-night” celebration after hitting a game-winning shot on a spot-up jumper from 3-point range.

Steph Curry hits the ‘Night Night’ celebration after hitting a three at an open run in Sacramento



Curry has been no stranger to Sacramento over the course of his Hall of Fame career, especially over the past two years. Curry has averaged 24.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 46 career regular-season games against the Kings, shooting 48.4% from the field and 43.3% from 3-point range.

The Kings and Warriors have played 16 times over the past two seasons. The Warriors defeated the Kings in a memorable seven-game series in the first round of the playoffs in 2023-24 with Curry scoring a playoff career-high 50 points in Game 7.

Curry has established close ties with Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox. In October, Fox became the first NBA player to sign an endorsement deal with Under Armour’s Curry Brand.