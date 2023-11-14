‘Sacking Suella Braverman, the most courageous Cabinet member, was Rishi Sunak’s big mistake’

'Braverman overstepped the mark last week and had to go,' a Telegraph reader argues - PHIL NOBLE/WPA ROTA

Rishi Sunak sacked Suella Braverman from her role as home secretary in a major Cabinet reshuffle on Monday morning, as the Prime Minister “strengthens his team in Government to deliver long-term decisions for a brighter future”.

In another shock move, David Cameron made a return to politics as he was appointed Foreign Secretary.

James Cleverly has been named Home Secretary, which means that for the first time since 2010 the top four positions in government are all held by men.

Telegraph readers have been weighing in on the reshuffle in their tens of thousands, with the majority outraged at Suella Braverman’s booting, arguing that she is one of few in government who represents the views of the silent majority.

‘A woman with principles, who advocates for the silent majority’

‘Is there no one else in the Common who can do the job of Foreign Secretary?’

Readers were less convinced by David Cameron’s dramatic return and James Cleverly’s appointment to Home Secretary.

'It’s a smart move appointing Cameron, he was popular across a wide range of voter groups,' says one Telegraph reader

‘I’d sooner have a “Brave” woman than a “clever” man’