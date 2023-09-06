Sacked Spain manager Jorge Vilda breaks silence to hit out at 'unfair' dismissal

Jorge Vilda was sacked as Spain women's manager as the fallout to the Luis Rubiales kiss scandal continues - Shutterstock/Dean Lewins

Sacked Spain manager Jorge Vilda has branded his dismissal as “unfair” after losing his job as women’s national team head coach just weeks after winning the World Cup.

Vila was fired on Tuesday in the latest fallout from the saga surrounding Luis Rubiales, his long-term ally, after a meeting with the interim president of Spain’s football federation [RFEF], Pedro Rocha, and quickly replaced by his former assistant, Montse Tome, the first woman to manage Spain.

Former Real Madrid youth player Vilda, 42, was among those to applaud Rubiales during a speech in August when the now-suspended president of the RFEF refused to resign for kissing Spain forward Jennifer Hermoso on the lips in the aftermath of their World Cup final victory over England.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Hermoso had submitted an official complaint to the Prosecutor’s Office in Spain regarding an alleged non-consensual kiss by Rubiales.

In an interview with Spanish radio station Cadena SER, reacting to his sacking, Vilda said: “I am as well as I can be for someone who has been world champions 16 days ago, renewed his contract for five more years with a higher salary 10 days ago and then today to be unfairly dismissed.”

He spent eight years in charge of Spain but last year 15 of the Spanish squad told the RFEF they no longer wanted to play under his management, citing concerns about their emotional well-being.

Rubiales had publicly offered Vilda a new four-year contract on a salary of €500,000 (£430,000) per year in the wake of Spain’s first title, with the duo known to be long-term supporters of one another, but Rubiales was later suspended by Fifa amid ongoing disciplinary proceedings.

“I will never applaud anything related to machismo,” Vilda said. “The president was praising my work and announced my renewal, that’s what I applauded [during Rubiales’s speech]. When 150 people around you are applauding, it is very difficult to be the only one who does not.

“My conscience is clear because I have given 100 per cent every day. I said I didn’t understand and that I didn’t think my dismissal was deserved,” Vilda added. “It was a brief meeting with Pedro Rocha and the vice-president for equality. Their explanation was that of ‘structural changes’.”

The RFEF was full of praise for Vilda when issuing a statement to announce his departure on Tuesday afternoon, hailing their outgoing head coach’s “impeccable personal and sporting conduct” and thanking him for his “professionalism”.

Spain’s 1-0 win over England in Sydney on Aug 20 delivered La Roja’s first major international women’s trophy.

