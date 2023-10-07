Sack attack: Defensive line dominates, Camden football tops Haddonfield for division title

CAMDEN – Richard “Wink” James was adamant he had four sacks Saturday afternoon.

When reporters told him they only had him for three, the Camden High School senior’s eyes lit up.

“We going to go back and watch the film,” he insisted. “We going to go back and watch the film.”

That potential sack could be huge for his future following the football season. Not for recruiting purposes – though it will help as James decommitted from West Virginia earlier this week – but rather with his fellow defensive linemen.

James, senior John Smith, and sophomores Haleem Muhammad and Joshua Steeley have an “On Command” bet going this season. Whoever among them finishes with the most sacks this fall can make any of the other three drop and give them up to 100 pushups at any moment of the day.

“I’m not trying to do no pushups,” James laughed.

None of them deserved to do any following their performance against Haddonfield, as the front four dominated the day to propel the fifth-ranked Panthers past the 14th-ranked Bulldawgs 20-7 to clinch the West Jersey Football League Constitution Division championship.

“It means everything,” James said. “Losing all the guys we lost last year, the seniors, they were heartbroken (Camden didn’t win a state title), and we told them we going to get it back for you this year. We going to keep winning till the end of the season, all the way to states.”

Camden will have that chance if its defense plays like it did against Haddonfield.

Statistically, the Panthers had been lights out on that side of the ball this season, giving up 19 points in its four games against South Jersey competition. However, those teams have a combined six wins between them.

Their only challenge up until Saturday had been the opener against Lake Taylor (Va.), where they lost 37-18. The Bulldawgs were a prove-it game, and they delivered.

Camden gave up just 101 yards from scrimmage and registered seven sacks. Haddonfield’s lone points came after the opening kickoff was returned to the Panther 21.

Bulldawgs head coach Frank DeLano credited the Panthers’ defensive line for stymieing what they tried to do.

“They’re good up front, they get on you, and when they get on you it’s hard to get off,” he said, noting Haddonfield was keeping seven players in to protect, and that wasn’t working.

DeLano was particularly impressed by James.

“(James) was as advertised, there’s no doubt,” he said. “He’s disruptive, plays well with his hands, good motor.”

James is a three-star recruit according to rivals.com, but his talent is elevated by Smith, Muhammad and Steeley, who push each other to their limits, as does defensive line coach Leroy Thompson.

There are no excuses among them.

Muhammad came off the field after the first drive of the game and discussed with coaches how he was getting double-teamed. They didn’t tell him that’s good, your teammates have one-on-one blocking. Rather, they told him you have to make a play despite the double.

“Toughen up and make the play,” Muhammad said of the mindset he and his teammates must have. He added, “We get yelled at a lot, but it always, always, always pays off.”

That’s what makes the group elite.

“One of the best lines I’ve ever played for,” said Smith, who transferred from Hammonton this year.

“Where I came from, I was the best,” added Steeley, who’s from Collingswood originally. “Over here, I’m one of the best because I got inspirations like John, Wink, Haleem on the line, guys that are my skill level and better. It pushes me to get better every day.”

Just because their close doesn’t mean the winner of the sack competition will take it easy though.

Barring the film review, James is currently in first with eight after notching three sacks against Haddonfield. Smith is next with five after posting two on Saturday. Steeley is up to three after getting one, and Muhammad had his first of the season taken away after the Panthers accepted a penalty instead of the sack he made. Aaron James Jr. made the squad’s other sack.

“It’s competition,” Smith said. “We’re all competitive.”

Game notes

Camden’s offense was spurred by senior Judah Anthony, who had 24 carries for a career-high 177 yards.

“He hadn’t really played a lot of running back,” Hinson said of Anthony, an Eastside transfer who spent most of his time with the Tigers at receiver. “You look at his body and he looks like a tailback, but we had to kind of convince him because he likes the slot. We kind of convinced him, you’re a running back, you have the ability to be a college running back. He’s embracing it now. He’s realizing it.”

Quarterback Mahki Brunson was 10-of-14 for 76 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and ran 8 times for 52 yards and a score.

Malik Redd had 4 grabs for 33 yards and a touchdown, and Nasere Blakney closed the scoring with a 1-yard TD run.

Kudos to Camden’s special teams, which got strong punting from Jaythan Candelario, including a pair inside the 20, and good coverage from Khalil Dale and Christian Braxton. Jah’Rodd Hamilton also booted a pair of extra points.

They said it

“It’s respect. They know one-on-ones, if they were to give us one-on-ones, that seven, eight sacks we had all together would turn into 16.”

– Camden sophomore Joshua Steeley on he and his fellow linemen facing constant double teams

“We’re never about moral victories. We played tough, score’s not what we wanted, but Woodstown doesn’t care what we did this week. They’re darn good too. It’s easy to get up. We got a home game, all of our goals are still right in front of us. It may put a dent in our division, but it doesn’t put it in the Group 2 perspective, doesn’t put it in the state tournament, we just got to keep getting better.”

– Haddonfield head coach Frank DeLano

