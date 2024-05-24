Sachdev wins Athlete of the Week

URBANA (WCIA) — Aryan Sachdev is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Uni High senior qualified for the IHSA Boys State Tennis Championships by winning his Class 1A Centennial individual sectional title over the weekend. This will be the third time Sachdev will be making the trip to state, he’s now 20-2 this season. Battling injury throughout the spring, Aryan has overcome leading his team to the sectional title as well, with his teammates Swapnil Kumar & Mason Maio winning the doubles draw.

“It’s amazing,” Sachdev said. “I mean I’ve had some unfortunate draws going into state so far. Playing the No. 1 seed the second round, 5th seed first round but this year is looking a lot better and I’m on top of my game and I’m really excited for a deep run into the playoffs.”

Aryan is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give away to one boy and one girl at the end of the school year. We’d love to hear from you if you know a deserving high school student who should be our next athlete of the week. Fill out the short nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.