Sacchi talks emerging Serie A coaches and Baroni at Lazio

Arrigo Sacchi had high praise for emerging Serie A coaches Vincenzo Italiano and Raffaele Palladino, and gave his thoughts on Marco Baroni’s challenges at Lazio.

Sweeping changes have occurred in Serie A ahead of the 2024-25 season, with a number of clubs switching coaches as they look ahead to the future. Antonio Conte took over at Napoli and Thiago Motta has signed with Juventus, whilst Milan prepare to welcome Paulo Fonseca.

Lower down the table, Italiano switched Fiorentina for Bologna, making space for Palladino, who left Monza, where Alessandro Nesta is set to take over. At Lazio, Igor Tudor unexpectedly resigned, pushing the club to pick up Hellas Verona’s Baroni.

Sacchi on emerging Serie A coaches

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Sacchi first gave his thoughts on Serie A coaches Italiano, Palladino and Baroni.

“In different contexts, such as Fiorentina, Hellas Verona and Monza, they have shown good things. In their new roles I read an appreciation for the work done and, if we want, a promotion. I think I can say that these three have deserved their futures.”

He gave his thoughts on Italiano’s move to Bologna.

“Italiano is a guy who has already accumulated a fair amount of experience. I’ve been following him for several seasons. In my opinion, he’s a strategist who tries to give a specific style of play to his teams.

“And in Italy, I often repeat, we need a wave of strategists to ensure that our football returns to being as the founding fathers had intended, that is, an offensive and team sport.”

Sacchi spoke about the difficulties Italiano may face in Serie A with Bologna.

“One above all: comparisons with the past. He’s measured against the shadow of Thiago Motta who achieved sensational results and, above all, conquered an entire city through the beautiful game. In Bologna, where they know what fun is, they ask that the team amazes them.

“Italiano, who did well in Florence, is called on to make a leap in quality. But I believe he has the skills to improve when facing the Champions League. In the most important European competition, they don’t give discounts.”

He commented on Palladino’s move to Fiorentina.

“I’ve followed him often, he’s a young coach who has a lot of enthusiasm and good ideas. At Monza he was good, but I believe he is still a tactician, that is, he needs to evolve.

“Florence is a tough place, which demands a lot and forgives little. He’ll have to field a team that know how to play good football.”

Sacchi discussed how playing in Europe will prove a new challenge for Palladino.

“He will quickly realize that the way of playing, outside Serie A, is completely different. And, if he wants to achieve important goals, he’ll have to adapt to the European mentality, proposing courageous, collective football, of dominance and total participation.”

He then spoke about the difficulties Baroni will face with Lazio.

“In my opinion, of the three, he has the most difficult task. We need to see how many and which players the directors decide to buy for him. And, above all, we’ll have to understand if they’ll listen to his suggestions.

“The success of a coach always depends on the feeling that is created with the club. Baroni was very good at Verona, and it was also the case in his previous experience at Lecce. In Verona, at Christmas, they sold him practically all the players and built him a new team.

“Well, without ever complaining he rolled up his sleeves, worked hard and secured a spot in Serie A. For me he did masterful work at Verona, and they also played well.”

Sacchi touched on Lazio’s commitments in the Conference League.

“First of all, he’ll have to deal with an environment that demands a U-turn after last season. The important thing is that they give him players who are willing to make sacrifices and who have a very strong motivation. Then, he’ll be able to really amaze. In Italy and also in Europe.”

He gave some advice to the three coaches.

“That they don’t abandon their ideas. If they’ve gotten this far, it’s thanks to their ideas and it wouldn’t make sense to change them.

“And then I’d advise them to try to influence the transfer market. It’s essential that a coach can choose the players he’ll have to work with all year in Serie A.”

Finally, Sacchi suggested which of the three coaches have the easiest task.

“Well, Italiano has an advantage. Bologna are a team that, thanks to the teachings of Thiago Motta, have the knowledge that’s necessary to face a high-level Serie A season, and also the adventure in the Champions League.”