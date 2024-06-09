Sacchi’s show of support for Spalletti: ‘Italy could surprise us’

Legendary former Milan coach and ex CT of the Italy national team Arrigo Sacchi has given his support to current incumbent Luciano Spalletti ahead of Sunday night’s friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina, suggesting that ‘Italy could surprise us’ heading into the EUROs.

The Azzurri will play their final preparation match before this summer’s tournament when Bosnia visit the Stadio Castellani in Empoli on Sunday evening.

Italy will then play their first game of EURO 2024 against Albania, kicking off at 20.00 BST on Saturday evening at Borussia Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park.

Sacchi believes that Italy could be dark horses for the tournament as long as the players buy into Spaletti’s philosophy. Sacchi said that Spalletti is a ‘great coach’ and that he is ‘capable’ of implementing an exciting style of play.

Sacchi also said that he expects Italy to start EURO 2024 at full pace, as they begin a tricky group phase that will also see them face off against Spain and Croatia after the Albania debut.

Sacchi’s thoughts on Italy and Spalletti

“The thing that brings me the most peace of mind is the presence of Spalletti,” Sacchi told La Gazzetta dello Sport, reported via TMW.

“I believe that he is a great coach, capable of bringing a good game plan and style of play to his teams, and he showed that with Napoli. I also believe that if the boys choose to follow him properly into the EUROs, Italy could surprise us.”

Sacchi continued: “I wouldn’t be surprised if the Azzurri started with their foot on the gas right from the off. We will play Albania first, then Span and Croatia – All sides that need to be shown the utmost respect, to be played with seriousness and determination.

“The coach’s job is complicated. He doesn’t have much time to prepare for a difficult tournament like the EUROs, but I am convinced that Spalletti is the right man, in the right place.”