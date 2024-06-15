Sacchi hypothesises about Milan’s 2023 summer mercato: “Don’t make a comedy film”

AC Milan’s 2023 summer mercato was applauded for several reasons. However, Arrigo Sacchi has hypothesised that the mercato movements of the Rossoneri may not have all been made by the coach, a trend which cannot continue if correct.

Whilst Milan parted ways with Sandro Tonali, the outlook on the summer 2023 mercato is relatively positive, given the incomings have all been a success for the Rossoneri. Christian Pulisic, Tijjani Reijnders and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have been hugely impactful for the squad, and even if the squad did not achieve their aims this season, there is hope they can progress with these signings.

However, this trend must continue, if not be bettered, and this window must be done correctly. Milan require new starters in three positions – a striker, central defender, and defensive midfielder – and there is a lot of money to fulfil these needs.

If the Diavolo get the signings right, they could be sorted for years to come, but if €40 million is spent poorly, the results will damage the club for years to come. Therefore, the importance of correctly allocating and using the budget is paramount.

Ahead of the window, Sacchi spoke about the previous summer’s activity at the Milan Football Week organised by Gazzetta dello Sport, and his words have been relayed by Milan News.

“Something is happening that has never happened before, there is a group of strategists. Before we were all tacticians, this is a step forward. A tactician is someone who hopes to exploit the opponent’s space.

“You need quality players and you have to play with more defensive players than attacking ones: for me, you have to attack and defend in eleven. If there is no courage, it means there is no knowledge.

“The coach must know what he wants to do and bring in suitable players, if you don’t you’re making a comical mistake, which ends in a comical film [Poor signings can become hilarious because of how poor they may be, which in turn creates a comedy in itself]. Milan bought 14-15 players last year, but did Pioli want them? If yes, he is guilty too. If not, no.”