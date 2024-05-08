Advertisement
SAC tennis teams compete at Mideast Regional

May 7—Tennis players from Union Pines and Scotland represented the Sandhills Athletic Conference Friday and Saturday in the Mid-East 3A Regional at Burlington Tennis Center.

None of the entries made it past the quarterfinals. Union Pines' doubles team of Lane McPherson and Joey Tortora won their first-round match over a duo from Orange, but then lost in the quarters to a duo from Burlington Williams.

The complete results were as follows:

SinglesRound 1

Drew Hedgecoe, Terry Sanford d. Carter Malone, Eastern Alamance 6-0, 6-0

Britt Williams, Franklinton d. Kaiden Harvey 71st 6-4, 6-3

Luke Durham, Western Alamance d. Dominic Roett, Union Pines 6-0, 6-0

Lucas Miyagawa, Carrboro d. Bryce Pittman, Northern Nash 6-1, 6-1

Jayden Pham, TS d. Aydin Shibatha, Williams 6-2,6-1

Adam Boylston, W Ala d. Ricky Zhang, Scotland County 6-0, 6-0

Tommy Giovanetti, Cape Fear d. Grant Hedrick, Franklinton 7-5, 6-4

Theo Buchholtz, Carr d. Ethan Alvis, E Ala 6-0, 6-0

Round 2

Hedgecoe, TS d. Williams, Fr 6-0, 6-0

Durham, W Ala d. Miyagawa, Carr 6-2,6-2

Boylston, W Ala d. Pham, TS 4-6, 7-5, 6-1

Buchholtz, Carr d. Giovanetti, C Fear 6-0, 6-0

Semi-finals

Hedgecoe, TS d. Durham, W Ala 6-3, 6-3

Buchholtz, Carr d. Boylston, W Ala 6-2, 6-1

Finals

Hedgecoe, TS d. Buchholtz, Carr (score unavailable)

DoublesRound 1

Zach Blizzard-Grant Euler, Durham Sch. Of Arts d. Christian Lee-Ethan Price, N Nash 6-0, 6-0

Ryan Jouannet-Kace McCauley, Orange c. Tucker Lloyd-Jace McPherson, UP 7-6 (6), 6-3

Grayson Lloyd-Taylor Davenport, Harnett Central d. Logan Tew-Sebastian Ortiz, CF 6-1, 6-1

Kia Spira-Noah Simmons, Carr d. Frank Gonzalez-Alex Underwood, S. Nash 6-1, 6-3

Alex Brown-Michael Zhang, Williams d. Noah Seale-Juan Gavira, Rocky Mount 6-4, 6-0

Lane McPherson-Joey Tortora, UP d. Porter Pelphrey-Cameron Foster, Orange 3-6, 7-6 (8), 6-1

James Boylston-Timothy McDowell, W Ala d. RJ Doran-Elijah Cunningham, CF 6-0, 6-1

Fionn Kuo-Lev Bearman, Cedar Ridge d. Tyler Greger-Landis Eller, Harnett C. 6-1, 6-0

Round 2

Blizzard-Euler DSA d. Jouannet-McCauley, OR 6-1, 6-1

Spira-Simmons, Carr d. Lloyd-Davenport, HC 6-3, 6-3

Brown-Zhang, Will d. McPherson-Tortora, UP 6-2, 7-6 (3)

Kuo-Bearman, CR d. Boylston-McDowell, W Ala 6-1, 6-0

Semi-finals

Blizzard-Euler DSA d. Spira-Simons, Carr 6-1, 6-2

Kuo-Bearman, CR d. Brown-Zhang, Will 6-2, 6-2

Finals

Blizzard-Euler, DSA d. Kuo-Bearman, CR 7-5, 6-4