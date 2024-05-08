SAC tennis teams compete at Mideast Regional
May 7—Tennis players from Union Pines and Scotland represented the Sandhills Athletic Conference Friday and Saturday in the Mid-East 3A Regional at Burlington Tennis Center.
None of the entries made it past the quarterfinals. Union Pines' doubles team of Lane McPherson and Joey Tortora won their first-round match over a duo from Orange, but then lost in the quarters to a duo from Burlington Williams.
The complete results were as follows:
SinglesRound 1
Drew Hedgecoe, Terry Sanford d. Carter Malone, Eastern Alamance 6-0, 6-0
Britt Williams, Franklinton d. Kaiden Harvey 71st 6-4, 6-3
Luke Durham, Western Alamance d. Dominic Roett, Union Pines 6-0, 6-0
Lucas Miyagawa, Carrboro d. Bryce Pittman, Northern Nash 6-1, 6-1
Jayden Pham, TS d. Aydin Shibatha, Williams 6-2,6-1
Adam Boylston, W Ala d. Ricky Zhang, Scotland County 6-0, 6-0
Tommy Giovanetti, Cape Fear d. Grant Hedrick, Franklinton 7-5, 6-4
Theo Buchholtz, Carr d. Ethan Alvis, E Ala 6-0, 6-0
Round 2
Hedgecoe, TS d. Williams, Fr 6-0, 6-0
Durham, W Ala d. Miyagawa, Carr 6-2,6-2
Boylston, W Ala d. Pham, TS 4-6, 7-5, 6-1
Buchholtz, Carr d. Giovanetti, C Fear 6-0, 6-0
Semi-finals
Hedgecoe, TS d. Durham, W Ala 6-3, 6-3
Buchholtz, Carr d. Boylston, W Ala 6-2, 6-1
Finals
Hedgecoe, TS d. Buchholtz, Carr (score unavailable)
DoublesRound 1
Zach Blizzard-Grant Euler, Durham Sch. Of Arts d. Christian Lee-Ethan Price, N Nash 6-0, 6-0
Ryan Jouannet-Kace McCauley, Orange c. Tucker Lloyd-Jace McPherson, UP 7-6 (6), 6-3
Grayson Lloyd-Taylor Davenport, Harnett Central d. Logan Tew-Sebastian Ortiz, CF 6-1, 6-1
Kia Spira-Noah Simmons, Carr d. Frank Gonzalez-Alex Underwood, S. Nash 6-1, 6-3
Alex Brown-Michael Zhang, Williams d. Noah Seale-Juan Gavira, Rocky Mount 6-4, 6-0
Lane McPherson-Joey Tortora, UP d. Porter Pelphrey-Cameron Foster, Orange 3-6, 7-6 (8), 6-1
James Boylston-Timothy McDowell, W Ala d. RJ Doran-Elijah Cunningham, CF 6-0, 6-1
Fionn Kuo-Lev Bearman, Cedar Ridge d. Tyler Greger-Landis Eller, Harnett C. 6-1, 6-0
Round 2
Blizzard-Euler DSA d. Jouannet-McCauley, OR 6-1, 6-1
Spira-Simmons, Carr d. Lloyd-Davenport, HC 6-3, 6-3
Brown-Zhang, Will d. McPherson-Tortora, UP 6-2, 7-6 (3)
Kuo-Bearman, CR d. Boylston-McDowell, W Ala 6-1, 6-0
Semi-finals
Blizzard-Euler DSA d. Spira-Simons, Carr 6-1, 6-2
Kuo-Bearman, CR d. Brown-Zhang, Will 6-2, 6-2
Finals
Blizzard-Euler, DSA d. Kuo-Bearman, CR 7-5, 6-4