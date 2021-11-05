Sac State's Katz retiring due to medical reasons

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Sacramento State men's basketball coach Brian Katz is retiring after 14 years due to medical reasons.

Associate head coach Brandon Laird will serve as interim coach for the 2021-22 season.

''Due to an ongoing health issue, my family has convinced me to retire,'' Katz said in a statement on Friday. ''After coaching for 45 years, this already feels very strange. I've woken up every day at 4 a.m. fully invested in my players and my staff until I laid my head on the pillow at night.''

Katz is the winningest coach in Sac State's Division I history (since 1991) with 150 wins. He was named national mid-major and co-Big Sky coach of the year and led the Hornets to their first postseason game in 53 years at the 2015 CollegeInsider Tournament.

Sac State had a graduation rate of 98% under Katz and the Hornets were the only men's basketball program from a public school in California to earn NCAA Public Recognition honors for academic excellence, accomplishing it from 2017 to 2020.

A Sacramento native, Katz graduated from Sac State and spent his entire 45-year coaching career in California.

