Sac State, UC Davis in HERO Sports FCS Preseason Top 25 poll

(KTXL) – The start of the FCS season is in 100 days, so on Thursday, HERO Sports released its Preseason Top 25 poll.

Sacramento State is No. 8, while UC Davis is No. 21.

The Hornets, who begin their 2024 season on August 29th at San Jose State, have been ranked quite a bit in the last few years: in 40 of their games since the start of the 2019 season.

UC Davis finished last season ranked No. 24 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll. The Aggies, who have a new head coach, begin their season on August 31st at Cal.

The No. 1 team in the HERO Sports Preseason Top 25 poll is South Dakota State.

