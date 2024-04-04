Sac State coach Andy Thompson praises leadership during spring practices

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – It is week No. 2 of spring football practice at Sacramento State. The Hornets have been on the field four times thus far, with their goal being to simply get better.

“This is the best I have ever been, actually,” said senior quarterback Kaiden Bennett, a former standout at Folsom High School. “I think going into last year I really settled in and got myself to where I want to be. So I think this is the best version I’ve been at.”

Sac State won eight games one year ago, making it to the second round of the FCS playoffs.

“I think for this part of the season, I’m very impressed with our leadership, I would say,” said head coach Andy Thompson. “That’s the thing I’m most proud of. We have had a lot of guys from every position group that are stepping up and leading from the front. Not waiting for somebody else to do it.

“And so I’ve really been excited about that.”

