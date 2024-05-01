Sac State all-American Cam Broussard enters transfer portal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Cameron Broussard has entered the transfer portal.

Broussard, a safety, announced his decision on social media on Monday, nine days after the Hornets wrapped up spring football.

“I would like to thank my coaches for everything they’ve taught me and the life lessons learned here,” wrote Broussard on X. “Hornet Nation, it has been a great run and I am extremely thankful for my years here at Sacramento State.”

Broussard, who was twice named an FCS all-American, is a graduate of Folsom High School. He had 73 tackles, two interceptions and five pass breakups for Sac State last season.

