Sac Republic FC beats San Jose again in the U.S. Open Cup, advances to quarterfinal round

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Two years ago, in 2022, Sacramento Republic FC beat the San Jose Earthquakes in the Round of 16 in the U.S. Open Cup. That win propelled Republic FC to a spot in the U.S. Open Cup Final that year.

Could that happen again in 2024?

Behind two first half goals from Kieran Phillips, and two goals in 15 minutes of extra time, Sacramento Republic FC defeated the San Jose Earthquakes on Tuesday night at Heart Health Park, 4-3.

“Great match. Once again, the team showing great resilience,” said midfielder Luis Felipe, who scored one of the goals in extra time.

Not only is it a win for Republic FC against an MLS team, it is also a win that keeps Republic FC unbeaten this season. And it means the squad will continue play in the U.S. Open Cup.

“It showed the togetherness of the group,” said Sacramento Republic FC head coach Mark Briggs. “And when we were down, when we had our backs against the wall, we stuck together and we pulled an extra little bit out of our guys. We pulled an extra little bit of energy, an extra little bit of effort, whatever it took to be in the next round.”

The next match, in the quarterfinal round, will take place on either Tuesday, July 9th or Wednesday, July 10. The opponent and the location for that match will be announced in the near future.

