Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty get No. 1 overall pick in 2021 WNBA Draft

Good things happen when the New York Liberty get the first overall pick in the WNBA Draft.

Last April, the Liberty took former Oregon Duck Sabrina Ionescu No. 1 overall. Even though Ionescu’s inaugural professional season was cut short due to an ankle injury, the organization will continue to build around the triple-double queen.

On Friday, the Liberty have once again received the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft securing the top spot over the Atlanta Dream, Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever.

Congratulations to the @NYLiberty on securing the No. 1 pick in the 2021 #WNBADraft! pic.twitter.com/r4vY4ogqzv — WNBA (@WNBA) December 5, 2020

According to the WNBA website, “Lottery odds are based on the cumulative records of the two most recent regular seasons (2019 and 2020). With a cumulative record of 12-44, the Liberty will have the most chances to land the top pick (442 out of 1,000) and are guaranteed at least the third pick.”

Next season should have different results with a healthy Ionescu and now adding more weapons around her.

WNBA draft rules differ greatly from the NBA, requiring players to graduate from their respective universities or be turning 22 years old during the draft year to enter.

Here are just a few prospects to keep an eye on this season that could be heading to New York to join Ionescu: