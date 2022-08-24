Sabrina Ionescu and New York Liberty eliminated from WNBA playoffs Tuesday

After a resounding victory in Game 1, Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty were dispatched in the next two games by the Chicago Sky, eliminating the former Oregon star from the playoffs.

New York was trailing by just three points early in the fourth quarter, and they looked primed to make a comeback and potentially eliminate the defending champions before Chicago went on a 22-7 run to close out the game, led by Candace Parker and Courtney Vandersloot.

Ionescu finished her final game of the season with 14 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

Ruthy Hebard advanced with the Sky, although she does not look like she will be part of the rotation much as the playoffs continue. She played 90 seconds in Chicago’s win over New York on Tuesday, going 0-1 from deep.

Nyara Sabally is also rostered by the Liberty, although a knee injury prevented her from suiting up as a rookie this season. She’ll add reinforcements to Ionescu’s squad as they look to make the playoffs again next season, and hopefully stave off early elimination.

