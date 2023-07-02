Sabrina Ionescu is a WNBA All-Star once again

It would be almost surprising if Sabrina Ionescu wasn’t named as a WNBA All-Star.

There are no surprises in 2023.

The former Oregon Duck superstar has been named as a reserve for the game. The two teams will be drafted by team captains A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty.

Ionescu will make her second career and consecutive WNBA All-Star appearance after averaging 15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 38.2% from the field and 42.4% from the three-point line. On June 27, Ionescu became the fastest guard in WNBA history to reach 500 career rebounds in just 80 games.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

She will be joined by fellow Liberty teammates Courtney Vandersloot and Stewart. It’s the first time since 2003 the Liberty has had three All-Stars in the same season.

Vandersloot also played for Oregon coach Kelly Graves when he was at Gonzaga. Former Oregon star Satou Sabally of the Dallas Wings will also be in Vegas playing in the game July 15.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire