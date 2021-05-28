Sabrina Ionescu and a very surprising New York Liberty
The star player and a squad of talented rookies bring big wins early on to a team that struggled in the standings last season.
Sports Pulse: How having to prove her innocence after testing positive for a banned substance lit a fire in US Swimmer Madisyn Cox.
The Europa League final between Manchester United and Villarreal went to a penalty shootout in midweek.
This years Memorial Day weekend schedule is full of MLB matchups. Check out when the White Sox, Cubs and Sky play, along with other must-watch games.
Barcelona president Joan Laporta said on Friday he is "moderately optimistic" Lionel Messi will stay but would not guarantee the future of Ronald Koeman, with further talks planned between club and coach next week.
Anthony Davis scored 34 points and 11 rebounds and LeBron James delivered 21 points and nine assists as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the short-handed Phoenix Suns 109-95 in a heated Western Conference playoff game Thursday.
Rafa Nadal has already hoisted the French Open trophy a jaw dropping 13 times and with the tantalising prospect of increasing his Grand Slam haul to 21 -- thus becoming the most successful player in men's tennis -- it is difficult to see anyone stopping him in Paris. Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev may have comfortably beaten Nadal in Monte Carlo and Madrid respectively but as anyone who has encountered Nadal at Roland Garros knows, beating the Spaniard in a best-of-five-set claycourt match is the ultimate challenge in tennis. Since his debut Paris appearance in 2005, it has happened only twice.
A planned $11 billion rail tunnel seen as a key to train travel up and down the northeastern U.S. received a boost Friday with a crucial, and long sought, federal environmental approval. The record of decision announced by the Department of Transportation means the project to build a new Hudson River tunnel connecting New York and New Jersey can push ahead with engineering and design work. The tunnel, part of the broader Gateway project to expand rail capacity in the New York region, dates back roughly 10 years and completed environmental studies three years ago.
The Mystics go for their second-straight win Friday night when they travel to take on the Connecticut Sun.
No hard feelings from Super Bowl LIV, we hope.
The legend of Nikola Jokic continues.
Osaka’s decision not to do any press during the French Open has been the talk of tennis.
I was not ready for this jelly
Paris in the springtime is supposed to be romantic, full of dancing and courtship at the pavement cafes. But not this year – thanks to a Covid curfew of 9pm – and certainly not for Dan Evans, the British No1. Evans bit back on Friday at a suggestion that he is a frustrated party animal, who would rather be perusing the local nightclubs than practising his forehand. This provocative claim had been made – or rather implied – by the recent US Open champion Dominic Thiem. “There are guys … for whom life in the bubble is probably an advantage,” Thiem told an interviewer last month, “for example [Dan] Evans or [Alexander] Bublik. They have problems focusing on sport in normal situations. It’s great for them, they concentrate exclusively on tennis, there is nothing else.” When this comment was put to Evans – who will open his French Open campaign on Sunday – he was indignant. “According to him, I must be out a lot, partying a lot. [But] I've done all right outside of the bubble as well. I must have improved a lot inside the bubble for him to say that.” Asked how different his life would be without the pandemic to restrict his options, Evans replied “Nothing will change much. Some nice dinners, that's it. I travel with my girlfriend every week. It is not like I am on my own and single, and [I wasn’t] going nuts when there wasn't bubbles. I don't know – it is a strange comment, isn't it?” Evans’s reputation for hedonism can be partly explained by the one-year ban he served in 2017, after testing positive for cocaine. This mis-step was not entirely out of character. Until that moment, he had been easily distracted – a man who could resist anything but temptation.
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said Thursday he faced “at least 70 racial slurs" on social media after his team's loss on penalties to Villarreal in the Europa League final. Villarreal won its first major trophy 11-10 on penalties after a 1-1 draw following extra time in Wednesday's final. “At least 70 racial slurs on my social accounts counted so far,” Rashford wrote on Twitter less than 90 minutes after the game finished.
The Liberty have turned around from a 2-20 demolition of a season to be tied for first place at the two-week mark.
The win ensured the defending champions edged ahead of the Suns 2-1 in their first-round playoff series.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis lead the 7-seed Lakers over the 2-seed Suns to take a 2-1 series lead, the Blazers drop a game to the Nuggets in Portland and the brooms are out in Miami as the Bucks are one game away from sweeping the Heat. Plus, Sixers forward Tobias Harris expresses shame in the Philly fan who dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook...but Jared isn’t shocked, and he explains why.
Major League Baseball placed Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway on its ineligible list through the end of the 2022 season Wednesday following an investigation into several accusations of sexual misconduct. "Effective immediately, we are ending Mickey Callaway's employment with the Angels," the team announced in a statement. "We appreciate Major League Baseball's diligent investigation, and support their decision."
Chris Haynes & Vincent Goodwill debate the current state of the NBA MVP award. Warriors guard Stephen Curry is among three finalists despite his team narrowly missing the playoffs in the play-in tournament. Should award voters hold team records and playoff berths against MVP candidates or are we evolving away from those high standards? Hear the full conversation on Posted Up with Chris Haynes. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.
Let's see where the betting value lies in Game 4 of the Maple Leafs-Canadiens series and Game 5 of Predators-Hurricanes.