Sabrina Ionescu and the Storm lead the way in WNBA jersey and merchandise sales

The Pacific Northwest is very well-represented in the W right now!

The WNBA announced Thursday, that the New York Liberty and former Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu is the top individual player to lead jersey sales this season.

While it’s an Oregon Ducks standout in the jersey sales, it’s the Seattle Storm who is the top team to lead the team merchandise list.

Ionescu earned the top spot of the league’s most popular jerseys for the first time in only the second year of her WNBA career.

.@sabrina_i20 had the most popular #WNBA jersey this season - while the @seattlestorm landed at the top of the team merchandise list for the second consecutive season#CountIt https://t.co/YJ6uDtcqfH — WNBA (@WNBA) September 23, 2021

These results are based on WNBAStore.com sales and have been tallied since the start of the 2021 regular season.

With the 25th Anniversary season this year, the WNBA and Nike unveiled new uniforms that featured three game uniform editions for each of the 12 teams in the league.

With sales of the new 'Nike HER Edition Uniforms,' merchandise sales on WNBAStore.com increased by a record 50 percent over last year.

Here’s the top five of the most popular jerseys sold during the 2021 season:

Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu Storm’s Sue Bird Mercury’s Diana Taurasi Aces’ A’ja Wilson Storm’s Breanna Stewart

Here are the top team merchandise sales for the 2021 season: