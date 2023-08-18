Sabrina Ionescu sinks the shot at the buzzer
Sabrina Ionescu sinks the shot at the buzzer, 08/17/2023
The Liberty have won two straight games against the Aces, who seemed unstoppable for most of the season.
Every piece of the East Coast super-team is purposeful from 1 to 11. Though some believed the three new pieces meant Ionescu would need to shoot less, her ability to hit from deep is critical to New York’s success.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.