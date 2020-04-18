Sabrina Ionescu signs Nike shoe deal; spurns Steph Curry, Under Armour

Steph Curry's daily text messages to Sabrina Ionescu didn't work.

Ionescu, the No. 1 overall pick by the New York Liberty in Friday's 2020 WNBA Draft, announced on a conference call with reporters that she will sign a shoe deal with Nike.

Sabrina Ionescu just confirmed on a teleconference with national media that she has signed with @Nike. #GoDucks — Rob Moseley (@GoDucksMoseley) April 17, 2020

OFFICIAL: @WNBA #1 Draft pick Sabrina Ionescu has signed a multi-year shoe deal with Nike. pic.twitter.com/Fq13bwIIqi — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) April 17, 2020

In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Logan Murdock and Kerith Burke earlier this week, Ionescu revealed that Curry was putting on the full-court press in an attempt to get her to sign with Under Armour.

"I think he texts me almost every day," Ionescu revealed on NBC Sports Bay Area's Runnin' Plays Podcast. "He's working hard."

Ionescu was deciding between Nike, Under Armour and Puma. She told Murdock and Burke that her relationship with Curry made the decision tough.

"I have a great relationship with Steph and so that part's kind of hard," Ionescu said this week. "Because I've been Nike for 10 years. And then Puma's also kind of on the up-and-coming. So there's a lot of pros and cons to all of them. And so it's kind of been hard trying to figure out who I want to go with and what the best fit would be."

Ionescu, a native of Walnut Creek, is headed to the Big Apple and will play her home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Shortly after the Liberty made Ionescu the No. 1 overall pick, fellow Brooklyn star and Nike athlete Kevin Durant gave her a shoutout on Twitter.

When the WNBA and NBA return to action, Brooklyn will get to watch two megastars. Not bad.

