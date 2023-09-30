Sabrina Ionescu sets up the nice finish

The who and how of the Liberty's early scoring was the most impressive and indicated a win was in reach. It was the most efficient of the series for the team collectively.
Ionescu broke Diana Taurasi's 17-year record from behind the arc.
Shohei Ohtani is the first player from Japan to finish a season with the most popular jersey in MLB.
Here's how to watch the Utah vs. Oregon State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 5 college football schedule.
The Bills ruled out safety Jordan Poyer for Sunday's game, which should clear the way for Damar Hamlin to make his season debut.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons in London.
After a thorough beatdown in the morning round, the USA salvaged a bit of pride in the afternoon, but not much else.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 4.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Justin Jefferson isn't ready to give up on the season after the Vikings amid an 0-3 start.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals who he's putting his chips on for Week 4.
Many of the biggest brands in the sport face intriguing road tests this week. Could that be a recipe for some upsets?
Now that the former Texas A&M running back has burst onto the scene with a four-touchdown, 233-yard performance, those who've coached and scouted him don't expect his star to fade anytime soon.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Check out our latest positional preview for 2023-24 drafts, the power forwards!
The 2023 season looks grim indeed for the Chicago Bears, but better days could be just a few months in the future.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!